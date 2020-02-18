News
Charges Dismissed Against Tulsa Woman In Murder Case
Tuesday, February 18th 2020, 2:00 PM CST
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Tulsa County District Attorney has dismissed charges against a woman who was believed to be an accessory to murder in early February.
Prosecutors determined that D'Angela Turner was not the getaway driver in the murder of Jeremiah Morris. Tulsa Police say Morris was found shot, several times at the Meadowbrook Apartments on February 4. He was taken to the hospital where he died four days later.
"The one charge of Accessory to Murder filed against Ms. Turner was dismissed this morning after it was discovered that she was not the getaway driver as was originally believed," said Tulsa County Director of Communication Sally Van Schenck.
Court records show that Carl Irons Jr. is still charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm, and larceny.