Tulsa homicide detectives said they've solved a cold case homicide from 2013.

Investigators said they've filed a warrant on James Dawson Bishop for the murder of Tyler Gragg.

Police said Gragg was found dead near Skelly and South Peoria in September of 2013.

Bishop is already in prison in Texas but will face the new charges.

The arrest comes after detectives re-examined the case and said new evidence shows Bishop and another suspect, who is already dead, shot and killed Gragg during a robbery.

 

