Tulsa Mapping Out Strategy To Boost Local Economy
Tulsa leaders are trying to improve the city's strategy to bring more businesses into town.
The city council will discuss making changes to its retail-incentive policy this week.
City leaders released a report on the local retail economy last December.
They were looking at the strengths and weaknesses of 13 different key areas in Tulsa.
Tulsa's Chief of Economic Development Kian Kamas said late last year that they wanted to build off the success of areas like 71st Street near Woodland Hills, Cherry Street and Brookside.
Last month, they started launching programs that gave new tools to support local companies and small businesses.
Leaders are putting the finishing touches on policies encouraging people to set up shop in Tulsa.
The incentives include reimbursing some costs of building public infrastructure, commercial centers and revitalizing current buildings.
City staff also want to expand the area that would benefit from these incentives, including USDA-designated food deserts.
The city said it was taking feedback into account.
"Tulsans very clearly told us they like and want to see more vibrant local shopping and commercial centers," Kamas said.
The Office of Economic Development said it hopes this overall strategy will boost property values and diversify the local economy.
The next council meeting will be on Wednesday.