Pryor Police Department Raises Autism Awareness With Police Car
PRYOR, Oklahoma - The Pryor Police Department has given a vehicle a new paint job to raise autism awareness.
The car represents autism across the spectrum.
Officer Mitchel Phillips, who drives the car, said its special to him because his son is on the autism spectrum.
“My son has Autism. My Assistant Chief came up with the idea to re-stripe the [vehicle]” Phillips said.
But this is about more than a new paint job; it’s about raising awareness and showing the community that the Pryor Police Department supports them.
Officer Phillips stated that “we support them, and we’re here for the struggles.”
And to help support the community, every member of the Pryor Police Department has gone through an Autism awareness class.
“Children with Autism, and Autism in general, is a wide spectrum that not every person is the same” Phillips said.
The Pryor Police Department plans to take this vehicle to events to help raise awareness along with it being driven daily.
“I think it’s important that the Families and kids with special needs feel supported, and they want to be treated normally. I believe that this will help to show that we do support them” Phillips said.