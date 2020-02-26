Student health and safety remains a priority for Tulsa Public Schools and we are carefully monitoring the full scope of the coronavirus. There is not a day that goes by at Tulsa Public Schools that we do not evaluate our practices and work to improve the ways that we keep our students and teachers safe, healthy, and secure. We are actively working with the Tulsa Department of Public Health and Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency to stay updated on the status and spread of the coronavirus.

We are still taking this potential health issue seriously; we are continuing to monitor schools for outbreaks and regularly disinfecting schools during and after school hours. In the event of respiratory or gastrointestinal outbreaks, our school nurses and school leaders would follow the protocols we have in place to track illnesses, notify health department officials, disinfect schools, and keep staff and parents updated.