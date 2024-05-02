Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin To Retire In July

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin will retire in July, after being the head of the department since 2020 and serving for 27 years.

Captain Matt Arnold at the Gilcrease Division says when Chief Franklin came into this role, he faced several tough situations, one after another.

It started with two children who drowned, followed by figuring out police work during a pandemic, plus civil unrest in the city and the worst moment, the murder of Sergeant Craig Johnson and the attempted murder of Officer Auresh Zarkeshan.

Captain Arnold says Chief Franklin will be remembered for bringing better communication and technology upgrades to the department.

"I know the communication has always been something that he's always strived for and in the last year or so he has really stepped that up and met with his management team, and people from my rank and above, captains and above much more frequently. Having meetings as a whole which is something that before happened very infrequently, so, I think that's a positive," Capt. Arnold said.

Chief Franklin is going to be the director of security for BOK Financial.

He says he's grateful for all the support he's received from citizens and business leaders to elected officials.

“I am profoundly grateful for Wendell Franklin’s service as Tulsa Chief of Police," said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. "Chief Franklin led the Tulsa Police Department through some of the most challenging times in our city’s history, and he leaves the Department better than he found it. I wish him nothing but the best in this next phase of his career.”

You can read Chief Franklin's full announcement below:

Tulsa is an amazing city with the most professional police department in America. I joined over 27 years ago because of the professionalism and high education requirements. I have had a great career which has added a sense of fulfillment to my life and I hope made Tulsa better. In Stephen Covey's book, "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People", he laments, "Begin with the end in mind." During the interview process for Chief, I provided Mayor Bynum with my plan for TPD and after being selected, I often referred to the plan to keep me focused.

I knew I needed a great team to support new initiatives. So many employees in the police department and across the City of Tulsa immediately stepped up to help. I'm forever indebted to those who carried a tremendous load to make Tulsa Police better. I'm so proud of the members of the Tulsa community, who welcomed me with open arms and rolled up their sleeves to work alongside me. Business leaders in Tulsa mentored me and taught me leadership skills, which helped me become a better leader and a better man.

The previous four years have been challenging for Tulsa. Life-altering events such as the loss of Miracle and Tony Crook, a global pandemic, civil unrest, two presidential visits, Sgt. Craig Johnson's murder, Ofc. Aurash Zarkeshan's attempted murder, the Tulsa Race Massacre centennial, heated elections, a ransomware attack, the shootings at St. Francis, and the derecho weather event in 2023 made us stronger but also made many reevaluate life's priorities.

I recently reviewed my original plan with Mayor Bynum and, despite all of these difficult situations and tragic events, we have achieved most of what we sought to achieve. The fulfillment of so many goals create a perfect opportunity to select the next Tulsa Police Chief.

Tulsa has a resilient department full of educated leaders and we have made incredible strides in a very short time. This is why I can rest easy announcing my retirement from the Tulsa Police Department. My last day will be July 31st.

I will remain in the Tulsa area, working for BOK Financial as the director of corporate security. The new role is a perfect fit for me. BOK Financial's work culture is unmatched in the industry, and its presence in multiple markets will keep me busy. I was not actively searching for a new role; it found me. I know it is the right time for me to pass the responsibility and honor of serving as Tulsa's Police Chief to another leader.

I look forward to continuing amplifying our great city in a new way and a new role. Thank you, Tulsa.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.