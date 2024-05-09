Claremore Couple Gets Caught In Possible Tornado Near Bokoshe

A Claremore couple hauling a load back from Arkansas say they got caught up in a possible tornado Wednesday night.

She says the 46,000 coils they were hauling, saved them from being thrown around by the strong winds.

Donna Glosson and her husband were driving near Bokoshe when they found themselves in the middle of a storm.

"Wind started kicking up a little more, we were watching our surroundings, watching the skyline, seeing nothing, all of the sudden we make a sudden stop," she said.

She and her husband just looked at each other and all they could see around their truck were the colors gray and white.

Even though the wind was strong, the truck didn't flip over, and Donna says it was because of the heavy load they had on their truck.

She says this moment has changed her entire perspective.

"I feel so bad for the people who have been affected by tornados because it changes your life, when you drive a truck for a living you have nowhere to go, and most times you have no warning," she said.

Donna says all they could think about at that moment was their six children and three grandchildren.

She says it did bring her peace that she and her husband were together.

"If we go we want to go together because neither one of us can handle the other one's loss," she said.

She says it's an important reminder to pay close attention to the weather, especially when you're on the road.

"Always be aware of your surroundings, you may not always have the technology you need to tell you what's going on, watch the skyline, pay attention to the pressure in the air, just pay attention," she said.

She says as scary as it was and that she and her husband did get back on the road Thursday to head back to Arkansas to pick up another coil.