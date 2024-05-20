Magic City Books In Tulsa To Host Book Launches, Author Meets, & More In May

Monday, May 20th 2024, 9:05 am
It will be a fun-filled week for the folks at Magic City Books.
The Tulsa bookstore has several in-store events happening this May. Pat Cawiezell with Magic City joined News On 6 with the details of what readers can look forward to.
Authors Ryan Fitzgibbon, Daniel Handler, Mike Hixenbaugh, and Alison B Hart will be at the store this week to talk about their latest works.
Find a full list of upcoming events at MagicCityBooks.com
