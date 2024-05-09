Man, Dog Injured After Crash Into Power Pole In Tulsa

The man was driving near 21st and Lewis when his dog jumped into his lap, causing him to leave the road and crash into the pole, police said.

By: News On 6

A man is in the hospital after Tulsa Police said he crashed into a power pole Thursday morning.

It's an important reminder that it is important to tether or secure animals when riding in a vehicle. It's illegal to drive a vehicle while holding a child or animal in one's lap.