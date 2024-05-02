'Wish You Were Still Here': Henryetta Murder Victim's Family Still Healing 1 Year Later

One year ago Wednesday, six people, including five children, were murdered in Henryetta by a convicted sex offender.

Investigators believe Jesse McFadden shot and killed his wife Holly, her three kids Rylee Allen, Michael Mayo, and Tiffany Guess, as well as Brittany Brewer and Ivy Webster, who were spending the night with Guess.

Brittany Brewer’s father, Nathan, says he can’t believe it’s been a year. He said it feels like just yesterday he got the news that his daughter had been killed.

Brewer’s father said even though the days pass, it doesn’t dull any of the pain.

"They say it gets easier. But so far, now we've been through a year, all it's done for me has gotten harder,” said Brewer. "It doesn't even feel like a year. It feels like yesterday. Feels like I am living it all over again."

He said he clings to the memories of the happy times. He said Brewer was outgoing, selfless, and a friend to everyone.

"She was my right hand, little mini-me I guess you could call it,” said Brewer. “Always there helping me, whether it be on cars, or paperwork, figuring new technology out on the phone or the computer that she knew how to do and I didn't."

One of the hardest things for him to grasp is there won’t be any punishment for McFadden, since he killed himself.

"I think justice would be some healing, but now we know that there's not going to be any justice, that part of healing is never going to be healed,” said McFadden.

He has this message for other parents.

"Do your checks thoroughly on who your kids are hanging out with or around,” said Brewer. “Not just statewide, do the federal checks too."

Now, May 1st is a day that will always be marked with tragedy for Brewer and his family.

If he could tell Brewer one thing, he would remind her how much she is loved.

"We miss you. I love you,” said Brewer. “Wish you were still here."

They will be holding a memorial bike ride in Henryetta to keep the victims’ names and memories alive this Sunday at Nichols Park.

