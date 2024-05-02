Accused Pizza Truck Burglar Has A History Of Crime In Tulsa County

The Andolini's Pizza food truck has been broken into five times since March. The burglaries all causing thousands of dollars in damage to the truck as well as the cash, food and supplies taken.

-

The Andolini's Pizza food truck has been broken into five times since March. The burglaries all caused thousands of dollars in damage to the truck as well as the cash, food and supplies taken.

Thanks to security footage, investigators were able to identify the same man burglarizing the truck repeatedly.

"We're very happy that Tulsa police, TPD has caught the individual and it stopped." Said Mike Bausch, Owner of Andolini's Worldwide & Andolini's Pizza.

Tulsa police arrested Shawn DeForest Wednesday after a warrant was issued for him.

"It stopped us from going to like four events, thousands of dollars in damage over not even just theft, just damage in the door to get in to find out there's nothing." Said Bausch.

Gabrielle Johnston works on the truck and was surprised the break-ins just kept happening.

"Just why? Don't break into places!" said Johnston.

DeForest has a record in Tulsa County.

He was charged with misdemeanor embezzlement in June of 2022. He had a child abuse conviction in 2014, with a sentence of two years in prison and a previous burglary conviction that also had a two-year prison sentence. The jail currently lists him as homeless.

Andolini's donates to John 3:16 and the City Lights Foundation. Bausch would have helped DeForest if he needed help or something to eat.

"I've got a ton of empathy for whatever is causing him to think that this is the answer. All I know for a fact is that it's not and there's people willing to help you if you're willing to get help." Said Bausch.

DeForest is charged with five counts of burglary and is set for a court hearing on May 31st.