

"Yet again, we feel compelled to stand up and back up our officers who do an amazing job protecting the citizens of Tulsa 24 hours a day, despite constant spreading of misinformation from certain individuals within our community.

The most recent event happened this week with our downtown IMPACT team. A Tulsa resident, Nate Morris, who also claims to be a journalist, wrote a very inaccurate social media post that led to a Tulsa World news article. Lies like this and sharing misinformation, distract our attention from addressing real issues and takes away from all of our community policing efforts.

This isn’t the first-time false claims have been made about our officers; in fact, the list continues to grow longer and longer, and lies continue to spread and get media attention. From city leaders spreading false information about LivePD, to inaccurate statements made by citizens at city council meetings, to claims of racial profiling, to studies that don't rely on correct data; it brings us to ask, when will it stop? Do our officers not deserve better? Does our community not deserve better? We think so.

Our officers have been under constant criticism, despite willingly meeting demands for more transparency. Time after time, body camera footage, police reports, witness reports, and other documentation continues to show our officers use the highest level of professionalism and courtesy with each individual they encounter. We applaud their efforts and are impressed by their high level of professionalism despite always being criticized by individuals who seem more than eager to spread lies that meet their on-going agenda.

We are calling for Nate Morris, senior editor of the Black Wall Street times, to apologize to the citizen for assuming she was homeless and the victim of racial profiling. We also ask he apologize to our officers for lying and attempting to discredit the amazing work they do to help the citizens of Tulsa, no matter their race. Our officers are held accountable for all of their actions, which is proven by video documentation of their every move. It's time community activists, and "journalists" like Nate Morris be held to the same standard.

With that said, the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #93 reaffirms its commitment to the enforcement of law and providing constant support for our officers who need it now more than ever. We will continue to back our officers, and we thank everyone who supports us. We appreciate those who Back the Blue, and no matter what obstacles come our way, we will continue to protect every citizen of Tulsa and keep their families safe."