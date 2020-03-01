News
Asbury United Methodist Church In Tulsa To Break Ground On New Student Center
Sunday, March 1st 2020, 8:16 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Asbury United Methodist Church at Mingo and East 66th Street is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony Sunday morning to celebrate their new student center.
Senior Pastor Tom Harrison will break ground using the same shovel used when the church moved to its current location 16 years ago. Church leaders say the center will feature a worship area, rooms for middle and high school students a lounge and outdoor patio seating.
Harrison says they want the best facilities and programs for children and students. The groundbreaking will be held on the north side of Asbury from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.