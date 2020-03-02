News
Muskogee County DA Searches For 2 Fugitives Accused Of Involvement In Robbery
Monday, March 2nd 2020, 4:22 PM CST
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Muskogee County district attorney is searching for two fugitives.
The DA said Doug Sail and Ashley Johnson helped two people rob a man then didn't show up for their court date.
Sail and Johnson waited in a car while someone else hit the victim with a gun, robbed him, then shot at him when he tried to run away, the DA said. All four were arrested and ordered to stand trial by a judge.
Warrants have been issued for both of them after they failed to appear.