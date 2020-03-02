MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Muskogee County district attorney is searching for two fugitives. 

The DA said Doug Sail and Ashley Johnson helped two people rob a man then didn't show up for their court date. 

Sail and Johnson waited in a car while someone else hit the victim with a gun, robbed him, then shot at him when he tried to run away, the DA said. All four were arrested and ordered to stand trial by a judge. 

Warrants have been issued for both of them after they failed to appear. 