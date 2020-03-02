Jury Selection Starts For Trial Of Tulsa Man Accused Of Shooting Process Server
TULSA, Oklahoma - Jury selection started Monday in the trial of a man charged with shooting a process server in Tulsa.
Christopher Barnett is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the July 2019 attack.
They've started with 40 potential jurors and will continue to narrow that down on Tuesday.
Barnett claims the shooting was self-defense, but prosecutors say video shows the process server never pulled out a weapon or acted in a threatening manner.
Prosecutors say a few months before the shooting, he also researched online if it was legal to shoot a process server for trespassing.
Before jury selection on Monday, Barnett’s defense argued his past Google search related to that should not be allowed as evidence in this case, but the judge ruled it is closely connected to what happened and will be allowed.
Barnett also faces a separate trial, in which he threatened a mass shooting at the university of Tulsa.
That case will not be mentioned during this trial and will be addressed at a separate time.
District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler is prosecuting this case himself.
Barnett remains in custody without bond.
A jury should be selected on Tuesday and opening arguments will follow.