What To Know About Oklahoma's Super Tuesday Voting
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma election officials have a lot of reminders before you head to the polls.
In Tulsa County, precinct officials said there are expecting a big turnout.
"We had three days of early voting, both here and at Hardesty library. We had some very good numbers and had some great crowds," said Gwen Freeman, Tulsa County Election Board secretary.
Election officials said it’s important to know who's on your ballot. The democratic ballot in Oklahoma will feature 14 people.
Officials said it’s important to know all but five of them have dropped out.
The democratic primary is also open to independent voters. The Republican primary is restricted to Republicans.
Tulsa County Election officials said they also want republicans to know there is also a ballot for them with six people on it. However, Joe Walsh has suspended his campaign.
"A lot of Republicans were calling during early voting wondering if they actually had a ballot to vote but yes, it is a republican primary and it's a democratic primary - and it also has county questions on the ballots," said Freeman.
In Tulsa County and in six other counties, the state question will be asking about liquor stores being open on Sundays. No matter your party affiliation, anyone can vote for or against the question.
The Rogers County Election officials want to remind people to not show up wearing their favorite candidate on their hat or shirt.
"300 feet from the election box, that's where they have to be. They cannot wear their candidates’ promotional stuff while they are anywhere near the ballot booth," said Julie Dermody, secretary for the Rogers County Election Board.
"Anybody that keeps track of the news or politics knows that people are very invigorated this year," said Freeman.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Make sure to bring a government issued ID or your voter registration card in order to vote. You must show up to your individual precinct and election officials also said if you don't vote tomorrow, you can still vote in November’s election.