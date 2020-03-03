Driver Crashes Into Tulsa Home After Police Chase
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have arrested a driver after they say he lost control during a chase and crashed into a home.
Officers with Tulsa Police's Organized gang unit tried stopping a car with a paper tag around 17th and Garnett around 5:30 Monday night. However, the driver sped away after officers turned on their lights.
Police say the driver drove through a neighborhood then tried to turn a corner but couldn't because of how fast he was going. He ended up crashing into a house near 11th and 129th East Avenue ending up all the way in the house.
No one was home at the time except for two dogs who are okay.
Police arrested the driver, Christian Newkirk, who has a $250,000 felony warrant. His ex-wife, Candi Lewis, was also arrested for her warrants.
Police found a baby that was less than a year old in a car seat and not strapped in. They took her to the hospital to get checked out.
A teenager was also in the car both the baby and teen was released to relatives. Right now, Newkirk is arrested on complaints of felony eluding, child endangerment, and the felony warrant.