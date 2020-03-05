News
Broken Arrow Police: Man Accused Of Raping 15-Year-Old Out On Bond
Thursday, March 5th 2020, 5:24 AM CST
Updated:
BROKEN ARROW - Broken Arrow Police said a man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl has bonded out of jail.
Police said Dorsey met the victim on a hookup app called HUD. The relationship was consensual at first, but then he raped and strangled the victim. Doctors also found bruises on her body from biting and pinching, according to authorities.
Dorsey told the victim he recorded them having sex and threatened to release the video, police said.
He is facing multiple charges including second degree rape, blackmail and lewd proposal to a minor.
Dorsey bonded out of jail for $80,000.