News
WATCH: Helicopter Footage Of Chase That Ends In Crash Near Muskogee
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa police have released new helicopter video of a chase that ended in a rollover crash near Muskogee.
Police said the chase started when officers saw a stolen car at the Red Roof Inn near Admiral and Sheridan and tried to stop the driver, who was Chad Hurley.
Hurley led officers onto the Broken Arrow Expressway until he crashed when a trooper performed a pit maneuver. Hurley lost control and ran off the road near Highway 69 and the Muskogee Turnpike.
Police said Hurley will face felony charges.