News
Extra Security To Be Provided For Cleveland Schools After Threat
CLEVELAND, Oklahoma - Extra security will be at Cleveland Schools March 6 after a threat was found at the district's middle school.
The school said two students notified them about a note. They haven’t detailed what the note said other than it threatened violence.
The middle school was placed on lockdown March 5 as police investigated.
Police don't believe the threat is credible but out of caution the school plans to have extra officers on campus.