Federal Budget Cut Could Remove Homeland Security CFATS Program
WASHINGTON, D.C - The Trump Administration is looking to de-fund a program designated at keeping large chemical facilities from being weaponized by terrorists.
"I think it all came from one particular member of the senate and no one can figure out why he's opposed to it. It's Ron Johnson from Wisconsin," said Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe.
Inhofe is trying to understand why a $75 million program that has had strong support since its creation in 2006 is suddenly being killed.
Johnson chairs the Senate Homeland Security committee, and testifying before him today was acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.
Wolf told members of the House Homeland Security Committee this doesn't mean chemical security is less of a priority, but some weren't buying it.
Inhofe said the program should be re-authorized.