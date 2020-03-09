We should see most of the showers ending after early morning, but gusty southwest winds will remain from 15 to 25 mph through the day before a surface cold front nears the region later this afternoon. This front should pass the metro around 3pm to 6pm with a limited chance of a storm. Slightly better chances will reside across extreme eastern or southeastern OK. If a few storms do develop along the boundary later this afternoon or evening, there will remain a slight chance of a strong to near severe storm. The chances will remain very low but not zero for this scenario. Even though I will keep a low chance around the metro from 3m to 6pm, this chance will remain near or less than 20% for Tulsa.