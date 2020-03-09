Tulsa's Remington Tower Sold Almost 3 Years After Tornado Strike
TULSA, Oklahoma - TPG Investments announced that the Remington Tower in Tulsa has been sold.
The 19-story building has been standing in Tulsa since 1983 but was severely damaged when the building was directly hit by an EF-2 tornado in August of 2017. The building sat unused since that time, with crews working to find the best solution for the building.
On Monday, it was announced that TAG Multifamily LLC of Colorado purchased the building with plans to convert it to luxury apartments.
"The new luxury apartments will be for lease only. We are working on renderings for the public view and should have a website up soon to provide more information. We're excited to bring this new concept to Tulsa and breathe life back into this beautiful building," said TAG Multifamily representative Travis Reese.
TAG says they plan to start the project in the next 30 days and want the first apartments to open within 12 months.
