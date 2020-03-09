News
Tulsa Co. Deputies: 2 More Suspects Arrested In Connection To Man Found Beaten, Burned In Ditch
Two more suspects were arrested in connection to the death of a man found beaten and burned in a ditch.
Tulsa County deputies said they arrested Kyler Helton on a murder warrant and said Eureka Springs police arrested Aaron Welch at a hotel in Arkansas.
Investigators said in December someone found Jared Langworthy near east 56th Street North and Peoria. He died in a hospital the next day.
Deputies said Langworthy and all eight suspects are members, or associates, of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood. Deputies said they all face charges of first-degree-murder.