TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Welcome to the Cooking Corner! Joining News On 6 is Montereau resident and Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef, Randy Stainer. He's got a fresh and healthy salad for us that's packed with fiber, gluten-free, low carb, and Keto friendly.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups firm cooked beans or peas (black, pinto, black-eyed, field, red kidney) thoroughly rinsed
  • 2 cups corn (try grilling whole ears and adding the charred kernels)
  • 1 cup seeded and diced tomato (in the winter, halve or quarter cherry tomatoes)
  • ½ cup seeded and diced sweet pepper
  • ½ cup diced cucumber (if using grocery store cucumbers, peel and seed them)
  • ½ bunch green onions, sliced in ¼ inch rings
  • 2 radishes, sliced thin
  • 1 small to medium jalapeno, seeded and small diced
  • optional: ¼ cup minced cilantro leaves
  • optional: one small squash or zucchini, diced

 

Spice dressing:

  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • Juice of 1 - 2 lemons

 

Directions:

1. Dump the beans and all the vegetables in the service vessel.

2. Using a separate container, mix all the spice dressing ingredients together.

3. Add spice dressing to the salad and stir well.

4. Taste and adjust the salt and lemon, if needed.