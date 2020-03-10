News
Southwestern Corn & Bean Salad
Tuesday, March 10th 2020, 10:06 AM CDT
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Welcome to the Cooking Corner! Joining News On 6 is Montereau resident and Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef, Randy Stainer. He's got a fresh and healthy salad for us that's packed with fiber, gluten-free, low carb, and Keto friendly.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups firm cooked beans or peas (black, pinto, black-eyed, field, red kidney) thoroughly rinsed
- 2 cups corn (try grilling whole ears and adding the charred kernels)
- 1 cup seeded and diced tomato (in the winter, halve or quarter cherry tomatoes)
- ½ cup seeded and diced sweet pepper
- ½ cup diced cucumber (if using grocery store cucumbers, peel and seed them)
- ½ bunch green onions, sliced in ¼ inch rings
- 2 radishes, sliced thin
- 1 small to medium jalapeno, seeded and small diced
- optional: ¼ cup minced cilantro leaves
- optional: one small squash or zucchini, diced
Spice dressing:
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- Juice of 1 - 2 lemons
Directions:
1. Dump the beans and all the vegetables in the service vessel.
2. Using a separate container, mix all the spice dressing ingredients together.
3. Add spice dressing to the salad and stir well.
4. Taste and adjust the salt and lemon, if needed.