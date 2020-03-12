Some weak forcing will move across the area this morning with a very low chance of a few scattered showers across extreme northern OK or northwestern Arkansas. This chance remains extremely low and will not be mentioned in the 7-day planner. Temperatures are currently in the upper 50s and lower 60s along with southeast winds near 10 mph. The front that moved across the area yesterday will slowly lift northward over the next few hours into southern Kansas before moving back southward into across the state later this afternoon and evening. A few severe storms will be likely to develop along the boundary between 4pm and 6pm, but this development will occur across extreme southeastern OK, mostly south of our immediate coverage area. Locations from McAlester to Wilburton to Wister would be on the start line of this system, with Hugo and Broken Bow having better chances. This window will begin approximately at 4pm and quickly move out of southeastern OK by 6pm tonight as the boundary sweeps through this region.