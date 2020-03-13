Cool And Wet Weather To Start The Weekend Across Green Country
Once again, break the umbrellas back out. The spring warmth is taking a hike for our Friday, with rain chances back on the increase for Green Country.
Scattered off-and-on showers will spread across eastern Oklahoma today, with the steadiest rains expected across southeast Oklahoma. We’ll keep cloud cover around and instead of highs in the 80s, we’ll have highs only in the lower 50s along with a gusty northeast wind.
Much wetter weather arrives late overnight and into early Saturday morning. Widespread rain and embedded thunderstorms will be common across eastern Oklahoma after midnight through mid-morning Saturday, with some locally heavy rains but thankfully no severe weather. It’ll be a chilly rain with temperatures in the 40s overnight.
Saturday won’t be a total all-day washout! Rain and storms look to clear off to the east by late morning Saturday. We’ll stay mostly cloudy and cool as we dry out Saturday afternoon with highs again in the 50s.
Sunshine may be at a premium over the next several days. Clouds look to be stubborn again on Sunday, with highs still holding in the 50s. Monday’s temperatures look pretty similar as well, with another round of rain and storms appearing likely on Monday. In fact, much of spring break week looks active around Green Country with several chances for showers and storms. We’ll keep you updated!
I hope you have a great Friday, Green Country! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!