The latest in a series of upper level waves is ejecting across the southern plains this morning with additional rain and thunder across part of the state, including the eastern third of Oklahoma. Heavier rainfall with some thunder will continue to move across northeastern OK, including the Tulsa metro early this morning. This wave should quickly move out of the area after the morning hours with mostly dry conditions into the midday and afternoon with a few passing showers. Later tonight into Tuesday morning, a surface cold front to our north will quickly expand southward with a few showers or some rumbles of thunder later tonight into Tuesday morning for a few hours before also moving into southeastern OK by midday. After the early Tuesday morning period, most of the region will remain dry until the main pacific trough begins moving eastward across the desert southwest Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will quickly bring moisture northward as a moderately strong upper level jet streak moves into the state allowing for additional thunderstorm development Wednesday morning. Some elevated thunderstorms should produce hail and heavy rainfall with a small threat of a few strong to severe storms. The south winds and increasing moisture profiles will bring the threat of heavy rainfall across most of eastern OK during this period of Wednesday through Thursday. After early Wednesday morning storms, we should get a break until Thursday morning to afternoon when the main upper level system rolls across the state while bringing a surface dryline and cold front across the state along with windy weather. Storms are likely Thursday morning to midday. We'll need to mention a severe weather threat for this period, but some uncertainty will remain due to the presence of early morning storms. More than adequate shear will remain in place as the system enters central and eastern OK, but instability may be limited due to ongoing storms. The surface front will eventually clear the state by evening bringing chilly weather back to the state Friday and lasting through Saturday. Some data suggest a freeze will be possible again Saturday morning.