Olive Area Home Damaged During Overnight Storms
OLIVE, Oklahoma - Emergency crews are on the scene of damage following the overnight storms in the Olive area which is in Creek County.
Authorities say no one was hurt but the home was damaged with parts of the roof being torn off by high winds. A woman says that she and her grandson were inside the home at the time and say they could feel the home rise up and move about six feet back from where it was sitting.
The Olive Fire Chief says that there was extensive damage to trees and fences in the area with some debris blocking the roadway during the morning. That debris has since been cleared.
The National Weather Service says they will be visiting the area later on Thursday to assess the damage and determine if this was a tornadic event.