Oklahoma’s 1st Deadly Coronavirus Victim Was A Pastor, Husband, Father
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Health Department says Oklahoma’s first COVID-19 death was a man in his 50s who tested positive Tuesday and died from complications Wednesday night.
Metro Pentecostal Church told News On 6 55-year-old Merle Dry served as a pastor and was last at church about a week ago.
Senior pastor Don Martin said Dry had not traveled.
Health department officials said Dry's death proves COVID-19 is spreading in the community.
Oral Roberts University confirmed Dry worked was contracted through a firm to maintain campus grounds.
In a statement, ORU president William Wilson said in part, "Our prayers go out to the family and the entire Sodexo team during this time of loss."
ORU said Dry's work did not include student interaction, and he was not in student housing or the cafeteria.
ORU added areas Dry may have worked in have all been cleaned and those he worked with are in self-isolation.
Dry leaves behind a wife and two children.
His wife is a teacher at Thomas Edison Preparatory School in Tulsa.
The school did let parents know about the connection and stressed to families there is no evidence of COVID-19 exposure at the school.
The health department said Dry's immediate family members are in quarantine and not showing symptoms.
The Dry family is asking for privacy and prayers.