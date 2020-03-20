Lefty's On Greenwood Providing Free Meals During Coronavirus Outbreak
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A popular downtown Tulsa restaurant will be giving out free meals to the community starting Friday.
Lefty’s on Greenwood at Archer and Greenwood is providing 100 free boxed lunches and 100 free boxed dinners Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. until further notice.
The restaurant will also provide 100 free meals on Saturday and Sunday. Weekend meals will be available for pickup at 12 p.m.
Lefty’s on Greenwood Owner Kajeer Yar said the initiative will provide meals to those in need and keep his workers employed.
“The thinking was, with the number of displaced workers and just the crisis in general, there is going to be a real need for food,” said Yar. “We’re a restaurant. We have staff. We have the infrastructure. Being able to get the support of the Hille Foundation and US Foods allowed us not to have to furlough any employees and be able to meet what we feel like is going to be an important need for meals.”
The meals will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis with no questions asked.
“Particularly in Oklahoma, we get through things together,” said Yar. “Whether it’s severe weather or something like this, we feel like this is an example of Oklahomans coming together and helping one another.”
Since the main dining area of Lefty’s on Greenwood is closed, meals will be provided on the restaurant’s patio.