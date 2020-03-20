News
Flight Lands With Sick People On Board At Tulsa International, Hazmat Called In, Officials Say
Friday, March 20th 2020, 7:30 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Firefighters said a flight with sick people on board has landed at the international airport.
TFD said a hazmat team has been called to the scene. Officials said there were two people on board who were complaining of being sick. The plan landed with 14 people total, officials said.
According to Flight Aware, it was an American Eagle Flight 6047, which was being operated by Compass Air. The plane is an Embraer 175 that was making a regularly scheduled flight from Los Angeles to Tulsa.
American Airlines said that all passengers are considered asymptomatic for coronavirus (COVID-19).
