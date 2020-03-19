Tulsa International Airport Housing Unusable Planes Since Travel Not Advised
TULSA, Oklahoma - The state department is warning all Americans to avoid any international travel due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
That means a lot of airlines are cancelling their flights and adjusting to new travel restrictions.
American Airlines is bringing some of its now-unused planes to its Tulsa maintenance base. American Airlines said they’re stopping 75% of its flights overseas due to a drop-in passengers and grounding more than 400 planes.
At Tulsa International Airport American Airlines has grounded some of its fleet after feeling the economic effects of COVID-19 while also reacting to the latest travel restrictions
American said it is parking many of their planes from canceled international flights here in Tulsa.
So far more than 10 Boeing 787s and 777s are in Tulsa as the company plans to bring more here in the next few days.
The airline said it is grounding 450 planes in total and parking them at airports across the country.
The 737 Max 8 jets which were taken out of service more than a year ago after the FAA grounded them for passenger flights are also still on the tarmac in Tulsa.
But earlier today, the airline announced it will use some of the grounded Boeing 777 planes to move cargo between the United States and Europe as it deals with the shortage of passengers.
The planes will fly between Dallas Fort Worth and Frankfurt Airport marking the first scheduled cargo only flight for American since 1984, which is when the company retired its 747 freighters.
The airline didn't say when the rest of the planes will arrive in Tulsa, or how many will stay here.