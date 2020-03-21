News
Tulsa Fire Department Working To Prevent Coronavirus Spread At Fire Stations
As many people work from home to stop the spread of COVID 19, First responders are still on the front lines for emergencies.
Andy Little with Tulsa Fire and he says the department has increased the amount of Personal Protective Equipment. He says they are working closely with the Tulsa Health Department and EMSA to ensure that our responders understand what equipment to wear in runs - when callers give accurate information.