Cleveland City Leaders To Go Over Safety Plans After Coronavirus (COVID-19) Death
CLEVELAND, Oklahoma - The mayor of Cleveland said he and city leaders will have a meeting Monday with state health department and CDC leaders to go over safety plans for city moving forward.
Mayor Scott Rusher said two of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Pawnee County live in Cleveland. That includes the most recent death, a man in his 50s. He said the person in Pawnee County’s third is from an area that “touches” Cleveland.
“What sets us apart from most town is we've got five neighboring towns that border us and Cleveland is basically the hub for those towns,” Rusher said.
Right now all restaurants and businesses in Cleveland are open as usual.
“It's self-imposed as of right now, we're asking people to clean things, be mindful, don't shake hands, don't touch people, abide by the distancing rules the CDC and health department are putting out,” said Rusher.
Rusher said it’s likely the city will come up with new guidelines for those in the community as the state and country work through the COVID-19 outbreak.
He also said he's been told there are a number of other people in the community being tested for the virus and says the town's hospital is holding up.
“They're doing the best they can with what they have to work with and I would say that's a great group of people there trying to do great things,” said Rusher. “I'm proud of each and every one of them.”
The mayor couldn't share much information about the victim who passed away from COVID-19 and didn't know if the victim's family was in quarantine.
But the CEO of the Cleveland Community Service Center, a non-profit support system for those with developmental disabilities, issued a statement saying a client who tested positive for COVID-19 had died.
"It is with great sadness I announce the passing of one of our clients our condolences go out to family and friends at this time,” the statement from Community Service Center CEO Tim Muniz said. “We are working with the CDC and the Oklahoma State Department of Health to try to insure [SIC] the safety and well-being of those we serve and of the community where we live.”
Muniz said the CSC is also working with the City of Cleveland and Mayor Rusher to get information out to everyone, while staying within privacy guidelines.