State Rep. Jason Lowe Tests Positive For Coronavirus
State Rep. Jason Lowe has tested positive for COVID-19.
The representative told News 9 he is OK and no longer has symptoms.
In a news release, Lowe said he began feeling symptoms that included fever, chills, body aches and exhaustion several days ago. He immediately contacted his primary care physician and quarantined himself at home. He said he is continuing to self-isolate so that he does not pose a risk to others.
Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, is the first elected member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives to test positive for the virus.
“I am extremely grateful for the care that I received, and I have a new appreciation for what thousands of Oklahoma health care workers are dealing with right now,” Lowe said in a news release. “I encourage us all to support those in our communities who put their lives on the line for the citizens of the great state of Oklahoma. Let’s lift these selfless professionals up in prayer and support during this crisis.”
Lowe is an attorney and represents House District 97. Lowe has worked as vocal critic of and brought legislation against Oklahoma's permitless carry law.
He said he will continue to work remotely from his home.
Lowe is the second elected member of the state Legislature to test positive for the virus.
State Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, announced he tested positive Tuesday. He represents Senate District 45.
Two legislative aides in the state House and a Senate staffer also tested positive.
Related:
2 House Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus
Oklahoma Senator Paul Rosino Tests Positive For Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Person Involved In State Senate Tests Positive For Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Bill To Overturn Permitless Carry Shot Down
State Rep. Files Legislation To Overturn Permitless Carry Law