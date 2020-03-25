164 Total Coronavirus Cases Reported In Oklahoma; 5 Virus-Related Deaths, Health Officials Say
A total of 164 COVID-19 positive cases are in Oklahoma, the state health department reported Wednesday morning.
Five people have died from the virus. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced the latest two deaths were in Oklahoma County.
The previous deaths were in Cleveland, Tulsa and Pawnee counties.
As of Wednesday, 59 Oklahomans have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Twenty-seven counties now report having at least one case of COVID-19.
Oklahoma County still has the most infections with 55 cases. Cleveland and Tulsa counties are tied with 27 cases per county.
Pawnee County has seven cases. Canadian, Creek and Kay counties have five cases per county. Custer, Logan, Payne, Wagoner and Washington counties have three cases in their respective counties. Adair, Garvin and Noble counties have two cases in each county. Bryan, Carter, Delaware, Grady, Jackson, Mayes, McClain, Muskogee, Osage, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Stephens counties all have one case per county.
The first coronavirus case at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City was reported by Air Force officials on Wednesday.
This is the second case on a military installation in the state. The first case was reported at Altus Air Force Base.
The first person ages 5 to 17 is confirmed to have the virus. The age range is 0 to 91.
Two cases are of children ages 0 and 4; one case is a child ages 5 to 17; 32 cases are of people ages 18 to 35; 34 cases are of people ages 36 to 49; 40 cases are of people ages 50 to 64; and 55 cases are of people ages 65 and older.
The breakdown of patients are 76 are female patients and 88 are male patients.
As of Wednesday, 805 tests have returned negative. The negative results are only from the state public health laboratory and do not include the private laboratory negative results, the health department said.
The state health department did not disclose how many tests were pending results as of Tuesday.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211.
