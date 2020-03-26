MedStar Georgetown University Hospital thanked the National Cathedral for their donation.

"The community in action! Today, the @WNCathedral donated 3,000 N95 masks to our hospital. Your support is so important, and deeply appreciated. #ThankYou" their Twitter account said.

Hospitals throughout the United States are facing shortages of essential medical supplies, especially N95 masks, which are respirators that remove particles from the air that are breathed through it. Due to the shortage, doctors and nurses have been prompted to wear makeshift medical gear to protect themselves in the form of Halloween masks and ski googles. TV shows, companies and people from home have been stepping up to help alleviate the lack of supplies by donating or even making them.

The number of COVID-19 cases across the country is fast approaching 70,000, forcing leaders to grapple with how much to restrict Americans' lives to slow the spread.