Tulsa Family Coping With Death Of 16-Year-Old Who Died In Motorcycle Wreck
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa family is trying to cope with the death of a 16-year-old boy who died in a motorcycle crash this week.
"He said he would be back early. When I got back, he wasn't here,” said Charlotte Curry, Ravon's grandmother.
Curry said just hours before the crash, she told her grandson Ravon, who they adopted when he was three, to be safe and be home early before he left on his motorcycle. She had no idea that was the last time she would ever see him.
Ravon's grandmother called and texted him several times wondering where he was.
A half hour later she heard doors slam in front of her house.
"I looked out, it was a car with three policemen,” said Charlotte. “At that point, I was afraid I knew what had happened."
Ravon went for a ride with friends and crashed into another car.
Ravon's grandparents said he was a loving kid who could make friends with anyone and more than anything, he loved to ride.
"I had no idea he knew so many people,” said Charlotte.
"He made a real impact on people. He would make friends in just a moment. The he would stay friends with them,” said David.
Ravon was a part of a motorcycle club.
His friends and family set up a memorial for him at the crash site.
"There will be a lot of people in the Tulsa biker community that will be asking themselves what I have been asking myself. That is, 'did I have as big of an impact on the kid's life as he had on mine at 53?’” said Todd Mirzaian, one of Ravon’s friends. “You know two wheels weren't enough for him, he needed two wings."
Ravon's grandparents say they always talked to him about being safe on the roads.
They said they hope this tragedy sends a message, that this can happen to anyone.
"He said, 'oh I'm fine. This is not going to happen to me.' I mean they all think it is not going to happen to them and see it does, said Charlotte.
"That's what I hope comes from this, something really good can come from the worst tragedy of our lives,” said David.
Ravon's grandparents said Ravon's motorcycle club is organizing a ride and balloon release in his memory.