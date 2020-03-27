OSU Begins Coronavirus (COVID-19) Testing
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said Oklahoma State University will begin coronavirus (COVID-19) testing on Friday.
Governor Stitt said OSU will being testing COVID-19 kits Friday after the state received a shipment of 10,000 testing kits.
Governor Stitt said the test results should be back in just one day.
The governor said samples from across the state will be sent to a lab at the OSU campus, and the one-day turnaround is much faster than having to wait on tests to be shipped out of state.
The governor said Oklahoma received the testing kits because the state already has the ability to test them.
"We were ahead of the curve because we already had the themo-fisher machines; we were already doing similar testing, so we were ahead of the curve and other states are trying to catch up" Governor Stitt said.
In addition to OSU, the University of Oklahoma will soon be testing, too. But there's no official date yet for when that will happen.
The Governor is stressing if you believe you have COVID-19, don't go to Stillwater to get a test. Instead, you should contact your doctor or healthcare provider first.