“Pushing this event back is the best call for IRONMAN, and for Tulsa. We made this decision in order to prioritize the health and safety of the athletes, visitors, and our community. The event is estimated to have $11 million dollars in total economic impact, and while that won’t happen in May 2020, it will take place in Tulsa in the future. We are continuing discussions with the IRONMAN team, and we’re looking forward to announcing a new date soon.” - Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism.

“IRONMAN Tulsa is projected to bring 10,000 people to Tulsa. We are postponing the race until a time when we believe the experience can be it all it should be. An IRONMAN triathlon is a massive athletic endeavor that attracts spectators from all over the world, and Tulsa was chosen following a rigorous selection process. By delaying this event to a safer time, we believe Tulsa will shine as the best location to host IRONMAN races.” - Matt Stockman, VP of experience & events, Tulsa Regional Tourism.