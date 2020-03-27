Sand Springs Teachers Surprise Students
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Teachers at one Sand Springs Elementary School wanted to make sure their students have happy, positive memories in a time full of a lot of changes.
School is out because of COVID-19 concerns, families are mostly keeping to themselves as they social distance but several quiet, Sand Springs streets are coming to life again.
Around 60 Limestone Technology Academy teachers, staff members and their families decked out their cars in signs and balloons. Some dressed up themselves and snaked through neighborhood streets, all to say hello to their students.
“Some of these kids cried when they heard we weren't coming back to school,” said 3rd grade teacher Shannon Crutcher. “If they see us not stressing and they see us smiling and happy then hopefully that eases some of their stress."
Some of the students are missing the routine of school, seeing their friends and teachers and some just need to know, that no matter where class is, they have teachers who care. Families grabbed lawn chairs and made signs, and the look on these kids’ faces, when they saw their teacher come all this way for them was something special.
For this group of teachers, this moment was all about showing up, in a positive way, at a time when things are changing and unknown.
“We still love them; we are still thinking of them and we are so excited to see them again even if it is just when we're driving down the street and waving at them,” said Limestone Technology Academy Principal Karen Biggs.
After all, we truly are, Oklahoma together.
Biggs says the district is working on a digital platform they will be releasing on April 6th. She says the plan also includes options for kids who don't have access to the internet or wi-fi.