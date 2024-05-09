‘We’ve Never Even Come Close To Being Hit’: Homes In Ottawa Co. Damaged In Possible Tornado

Dana Morisset and her family are shaken up after the storm moved through Ottawa County, but at least they’re safe and feel fortunate the damage wasn’t worse.

-

People in Miami are cleaning up damage Wednesday night after a tornado hit several homes just south of town.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says no one has been injured.

Dana Morisset and her family are shaken up after the storm, but at least they’re safe and feel fortunate the damage wasn’t worse.

Morisset is a teacher and lives in this house just south of Miami.

She was at school when her husband told her the bad news.

“I called him and he said, ‘Dana, the house has been hit,”’ said Morisset. ‘“And the neighbors’ house is destroyed.’ “I was panicked, but I also had to keep all of the kids at school. So we were trying to get messages back and forth but I was in extreme panic.”

She says it’s crazy how one storm can hit one spot in town and leave all the other homes without a scratch.

“Coming over the hill there wasn’t anything, wasn’t anything,” said Morisset. “Over the overpass, nothing. And then when you pull over that and you see, it was devastating. It was really devastating to see that.”

This house has been in her family for four decades and Morisset says it hurts to see the house and the trees like this.

“My mom and dad built this house, and we planted every tree when I was a kid,” said Morisset. “And so the trees probably get me more than anything because they have memories attached to them.”

She knows they are fortunate after seeing such devastating damage elsewhere this week.

“Very fortunate,” said Morisset. “We live in Oklahoma, we know these things can happen, but my parents or I have lived out here for 40 years and we’ve never even come close to being hit.”

Morisset says after Barnsdall, she wanted to get a tornado shelter, and now with this, she definitely wants one.