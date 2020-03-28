7 More Deaths And 55 New Positive Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Oklahoma; OSDH Reports
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The total number of positive COVID-19 cases went up to 377 and an additional seven deaths due to the virus according to the Oklahoma Department of Health.
Health Officials say between Friday night and Saturday morning there were two deaths in Cleveland County, a male, and female, both over age 65. Two in Tulsa County, a male, and female, both over age 65.
An Oklahoma County female over age 65 died. A female in the 50-64 age group died in Sequoyah County and a female in Wagoner County over age 65.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
|Positive (In-State)
|377
|Positive (Out-of-State)
|2
|Negative*
|*Numbers to be updated later online
|Hospitalizations
|126
|Deaths
|15
The state launched a website Friday to coordinate corporate PPE donations across the state to get critical protective equipment to health care professionals who are on the front lines of delivering COVID-19 care: ppedonation.ok.gov
|
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
|
Age Group, Years
|
COVID-19 Cases
|
Deaths
|
00-04
|
4
|
0
|
05-17
|
5
|
0
|
18-35
|
64
|
0
|
36-49
|
70
|
1
|
50-64
|
97
|
3
|
65+
|
137
|
11
|
Total
|
377
|
15
|
Age Range: 0-95 yrs
|
Median Age: 59
|
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
|
Gender
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
Female
|
191
|
7
|
Male
|
186
|
8
|
Total
|
377
|
15
|
COVID-19 Cases by County
|
County
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
Adair
|
3
|
0
|
Bryan
|
1
|
0
|
Caddo
|
1
|
0
|
Canadian
|
11
|
0
|
Carter
|
1
|
0
|
Cherokee
|
1
|
0
|
Choctaw
|
1
|
0
|
Cleveland
|
46
|
5
|
Comanche
|
6
|
0
|
Craig
|
1
|
0
|
Creek
|
16
|
1
|
Custer
|
3
|
0
|
Delaware
|
4
|
0
|
Garvin
|
2
|
0
|
Grady
|
2
|
0
|
Jackson
|
1
|
0
|
Kay
|
18
|
0
|
Latimer
|
1
|
0
|
Le Flore
|
1
|
0
|
Lincoln
|
3
|
0
|
Logan
|
3
|
0
|
Mayes
|
3
|
0
|
McClain
|
2
|
0
|
Muskogee
|
7
|
0
|
Noble
|
3
|
0
|
Nowata
|
1
|
0
|
Oklahoma
|
107
|
3
|
Okmulgee
|
2
|
0
|
Osage
|
6
|
0
|
Ottawa
|
4
|
0
|
Pawnee
|
14
|
1
|
Payne
|
12
|
0
|
Pittsburg
|
2
|
0
|
Pontotoc
|
3
|
0
|
Pottawatomie
|
2
|
0
|
Sequoyah
|
2
|
1
|
Stephens
|
2
|
0
|
Tulsa
|
57
|
3
|
Wagoner
|
8
|
1
|
Washington
|
14
|
0
|
Total
|
377
|
15