OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The total number of positive COVID-19 cases went up to 377 and an additional seven deaths due to the virus according to the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Health Officials say between Friday night and Saturday morning there were two deaths in Cleveland County, a male, and female, both over age 65. Two in Tulsa County, a male, and female, both over age 65.

An Oklahoma County female over age 65 died. A female in the 50-64 age group died in Sequoyah County and a female in Wagoner County over age 65.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 377
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* *Numbers to be updated later online
Hospitalizations 126
Deaths 15

The state launched a website Friday to coordinate corporate PPE donations across the state to get critical protective equipment to health care professionals who are on the front lines of delivering COVID-19 care: ppedonation.ok.gov 

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, Years

COVID-19 Cases

Deaths

00-04

4

0

05-17

5

0

18-35

64

0

36-49

70

1

50-64

97

3

65+

137

11

Total

377

15

Age Range: 0-95 yrs

Median Age: 59

 

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

Gender

Cases

Deaths

Female

191

7

Male

186

8

Total

377

15

 

COVID-19 Cases by County

County

Cases

Deaths

Adair

3

0

Bryan

1

0

Caddo

1

0

Canadian

11

0

Carter

1

0

Cherokee

1

0

Choctaw

1

0

Cleveland

46

5

Comanche

6

0

Craig

1

0

Creek

16

1

Custer

3

0

Delaware

4

0

Garvin

2

0

Grady

2

0

Jackson

1

0

Kay

18

0

Latimer

1

0

Le Flore

1

0

Lincoln

3

0

Logan

3

0

Mayes

3

0

McClain

2

0

Muskogee

7

0

Noble

3

0

Nowata

1

0

Oklahoma

107

3

Okmulgee

2

0

Osage

6

0

Ottawa

4

0

Pawnee

14

1

Payne

12

0

Pittsburg

2

0

Pontotoc

3

0

Pottawatomie

2

0

Sequoyah

2

1

Stephens

2

0

Tulsa

57

3

Wagoner

8

1

Washington

14

0

Total

377

15