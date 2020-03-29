News
Exact Change Now Required For Kilpatrick Turnpike, Creek Turnpike
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is making the John Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City and the Creek Turnpike here in Tulsa exact change only.
Toll attendants will not be staffing the plazas during this time out of an abundance of caution. This decision was made after both cities issued shelter-in-place orders on Saturday.
Related Story: Mayor G.T. Bynum Signs Shelter In Place Order For Tulsa
Related Story: Mayor Holt To Issue 'Shelter in Place' Order For OKC