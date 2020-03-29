News
Oklahoma Native Joe Diffie Dies At 61 Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Sunday, March 29th 2020, 3:16 PM CDT
Updated:
AP Images
According to Adkins Publishing Grammy-winning country music singer-songwriter, Joe Diffie died Sunday from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Diffie was a mainstay of the '90s Country scene with hits such as “Pickup Man,” “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)” and “John Deere Green.”
Diffie was born in Tulsa and lived in Velma, Oklahoma.
The singer has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. He is survived by his family. He was 61.
Big Country 99.5 in Tulsa, where Diffie hosted a radio show, will be playing tributes to his life and career starting on Monday.
