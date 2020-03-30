Researchers Predict Oklahoma’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Peak In 17 Days
Doctors in Oklahoma are preparing for the rough days ahead.
National researchers, with the University of Washington, report Oklahoma is just over two weeks away from the peak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
The Washington teamed formed around three weeks ago, after their state experienced the first wave of COVID-19 cases.
They collect data from each state, find trends and make predictions based on those numbers.
However, the data is only as good as social distancing practices.
The doctors behind this study said that their research accounts for people who are following social distancing guidelines.
Oklahoma has closed schools, and a few cities with confirmed cases have mandated that the public shelter in place.
Meanwhile, Governor Kevin Stitt issued a “safer at home” order and asked at-risk groups to remain home.
The researchers are keeping an eye on this data as it changes day-by-day.
“What we are seeing in Oklahoma is that you are starting to get daily deaths from this COVID epidemic,” said Ph.D Abraham Flaxman, Senior Researcher at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Washington. “Our models use the number of deaths per day, to make a statistical projection for where you are in your epidemic.”
The IHME study states at the peak of the crisis in Oklahoma we are going to need 4,879 hospital beds for people with COVID-19 symptoms, and they believe we have those beds available.
The group added that there is a possible ICU bed shortage, as well as ventilators.
IHME’s data shows Oklahoma has 467 ICU beds but needs 285.
When it comes to ventilators, the researchers said we will be 602 ventilators short.
Doctors, nurses and staff are already experiencing a shortage of personal protective equipment.
“We anticipate that across the country we are going to experience significant shortages of anything that we need for,” said Dr. Kevin Lewis, of SSM Health.