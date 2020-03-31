Mental Health Counselors See Increase In Therapy Demand Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19) Concerns
TULSA, Oklahoma - Mental health counselors said they’ve seen a big increase in people starting therapy to help them through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Therapists told News On 6 what some of the biggest fears and concerns are for most clients.
The president of Improving Lives Counseling Services said their teletherapy numbers skyrocketed in the past week because of how COVID-19 is impacting so many people.
The company is doing most of its appointments through Google Me, and case managers are helping people who are struggling for food or having a hard time paying rent.
Therapists said social isolation and rising unemployment numbers have led most of their clients to feel like their lives are out of control, and that’s why so many people are now asking for help.
Kneale Ewing with Improving Lives Counseling Services said “there is anger, a lot of depression, and some anxiety. Just insecurity for people not knowing what’s going to happen.”
Ewing said they can also talk with clients over the phone.
For more information, click here.