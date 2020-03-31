Bristow Woman With Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hopes Oklahomans Take Virus Seriously
BRISTOW, Oklahoma - A Green Country woman, who is quarantined at home in Bristow is sharing her experience after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
Adria Mallett, 28, tested positive for COVID-19 one week ago Tuesday after coming down with a cough, fever, headache and stomach cramps.
“I thought it was [Coronavirus], but at the same time, I was shocked whenever I was told just because I thought it would be way worse," she said. “I don’t want everyone to think it’s just ‘everyone’s going to die from this’ because that’s not the case."
Adria said the first few days were rough, but says her symptoms are mild compared to those who have been hospitalized. The hardest part for her is she can't see her sons in person. Her boys are 19 months old and 9 years old and don’t fully understand the situation.
Adria and her boyfriend have been quarantined in their house since she first started feeling sick, although her boyfriend hasn't shown any symptoms.
She said Oklahomans shouldn’t be fearful of the virus, but should take it seriously to stop the spread.
“Just because someone's not feeling sick does not mean that they aren't carrying it or don't have it, they might just not be showing it yet,” she said. “I know there's still a lot of people out there just living life like it's just normal and you still have to be cautious even though you feel OK."
Adria said since being diagnosed she’s spent a lot time sleeping, playing a lot of games and facetiming family and friends. Her family and friends have been dropping off food and other essentials, but she said she won’t let them come onto her porch. Instead they’ve dropped everything off on her sidewalk. She says her family and friends have been her strength.
“I have such a huge believe family that pray for me, so I ever wasn't scared,” she said.
Two of Adria’s family members have tested positive for COVID-19. Adria says her mom hasn’t been sick, but several members of her mom’s church have tested positive, which includes the first Oklahoman who died from the virus.
Adria has been very open and honest about having COVID-19 and has been answering a lot of questions on social media.
“My advice to everybody has been to just stay calm and prepare yourself because sooner or later everybody is gonna know somebody personally that's been affected by the virus and just don't freak out, just pray for everybody and be smart,” said Adria.
She has used Tylenol to help treat the symptoms and said doctors told her stay away from Advil or Ibuprofen.