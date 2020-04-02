Multiple Cities Issue Safer At Home Orders
TULSA, Oklahoma - Several cities have adopted Safer at Home orders this week, but Tahlequah’s curfew is the most strict policy so far.
The curfew went into effect at midnight, forcing essential businesses--except hospitals--to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
City leaders told News On 6 the public safety curfew will allow police to watch out for people who are hanging around in groups, such as at convenience stores.
Owasso’s City Council voted Wednesday to implement a Safer at Home order, and it went into effect at midnight; it’s similar to the ones adopted in cities like Tulsa and Jenks.
Bartlesville leaders are also considering a similar order, and they plan to vote on it next week.
To view Owasso's Safer at Home order, click here.